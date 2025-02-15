Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,215 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $93,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

