Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 263,791 shares.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.85.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
