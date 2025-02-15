Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 11.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 227,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 161,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Westhaven Gold Trading Down 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$22.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.