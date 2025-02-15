Weyerhaeuser (WY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.89. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

