What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Tesla FY2027 Earnings?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $355.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.43, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after buying an additional 197,839 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

