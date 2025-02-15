William D. O’brien Sells 2,353 Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP William D. O’brien sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $40,330.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,786.10. This trade represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Pathfinder Bancorp stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 69.2% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 79,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.