WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $50.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,622.79. This represents a 1.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 14,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $487,706.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,859.97. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

