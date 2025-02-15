WiSA Technologies Announces Registered Direct Offering and Placement Agency Agreement

On February 13, 2025, WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering. The company agreed to issue an aggregate of 4,757,126 shares of common stock, along with common stock purchase warrants exercisable for up to the same number of shares at an exercise price of $1.14 per share. This offering totals approximately $5.4 million in gross proceeds.

The warrants issued will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the issuance date. Additionally, these securities are being offered in accordance with WiSA’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, initially filed with the SEC on September 1, 2022, and declared effective on September 13, 2022.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, WiSA Technologies is restricted from offering for sale or disposing of any Common Stock or convertible securities until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering. Further, the company is prohibited from certain security issuances for a 4-month period post-offering, unless necessary to fulfill Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

WiSA Technologies also entered into a placement agency agreement with Maxim Group LLC, whereby Maxim Group will act as the placement agent on a “reasonable best efforts” basis for the Offering. In exchange, the Company will pay Maxim Group a fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised and reimburse them up to $75,000 for offering-related expenses. Maxim Group will also receive a private warrant to purchase up to 5.0% of the aggregate number of Securities sold in the offering.

The Offering is anticipated to finalize on February 14, 2025, pending the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. Full documentation related to the Placement Agency Agreement, Warrants, Placement Agent Warrants, and Purchase Agreement can be found in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the SEC on this matter.

This news release serves as a recap of the essential details from WiSA Technologies’ recent financial transactions.

This press release shall not be considered a complete description of the agreements mentioned and is intended for informational purposes only.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

