Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day moving average of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 91.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 37.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

