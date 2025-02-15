Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Response from RSM US LLP on Form 8-K FilingSan Francisco-based Xencor, Inc. recently received a response from RSM US LLP regarding the statements included in Item 4.02(b) of its Form 8-K filed on February 13, 2025. RSM U

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Xencor’s 8K filing here.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

