XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Trading 11.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as GBX 397 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 385.45 ($4.85). Approximately 3,388,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,504,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.48) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 401 ($5.05) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.50 ($4.49).

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.16. The stock has a market cap of £795.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52.

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 9.40 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alan Bannatyne acquired 13,033 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £45,485.17 ($57,250.06). 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,400 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

