Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 522,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 479,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Xtract Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62.

Xtract Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.