YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YETI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 52.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.8% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in YETI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 96,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

