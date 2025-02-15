YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

