Yoav Landman Sells 24,652 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 24,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $922,724.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,526,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,301,904.43. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Yoav Landman sold 100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $542,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Yoav Landman sold 15,889 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $574,387.35.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Yoav Landman sold 4,111 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $148,283.77.

On Friday, January 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $473,250.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $453,900.00.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in JFrog by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in JFrog by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 282,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

