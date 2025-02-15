Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-15.250 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.36. The stock had a trading volume of 868,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $266.75 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

