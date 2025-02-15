Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Cut to $379.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $409.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $318.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

