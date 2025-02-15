Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.750-15.250 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.36. 868,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,422. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $266.75 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

