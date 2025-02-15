Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading 1.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.15 ($0.04). 896,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,886,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.16) price target on shares of Zephyr Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZPHR
Zephyr Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Zephyr Energy Company Profile
Zephyr Energy plc (AIM: ZPHR) (OTCQB: ZPHRF) is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development from carbon-neutral operations in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s mission is rooted in two core values: to be responsible stewards of its investors’ capital, and to be responsible stewards of the environment in which it works.
Zephyr’s flagship asset is an operated 46,000-acre leaseholding located in the Paradox Basin, Utah, 25,000 acres of which has been assessed to hold, net to Zephyr, 2P reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (“mmboe”), 2C resources of 34 mmboe and 2U resources 270 mmboe.
In addition to its operated assets, the Company owns working interests in a broad portfolio of non-operated producing wells across the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zephyr Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.