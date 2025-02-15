Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 5,796 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,033 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $251,071.74.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $76.89 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 18,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

