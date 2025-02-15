ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ZK International Group Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.
ZK International Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZK International Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.