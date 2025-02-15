ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

