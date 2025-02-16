10,221 Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth $4,488,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 439,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the third quarter worth about $526,000.

Pharvaris Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

