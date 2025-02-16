14,631 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Purchased by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 644.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $64.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

