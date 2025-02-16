160,000 Shares in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Acquired by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 224,900 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Sasol by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Price Performance

Sasol stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $9.33.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

