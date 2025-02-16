164 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $164.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.66 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

