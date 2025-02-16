1,965 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.94.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

