2,000 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
