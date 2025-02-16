2,000 Shares in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

