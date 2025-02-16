21,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,910.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 427,473 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 529,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 311,147 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,868,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,938,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

