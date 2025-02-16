232 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 863,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 329,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 239,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

