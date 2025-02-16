245,503 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 245,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after buying an additional 3,920,975 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,679.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 956.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 104,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 27.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $155.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

