325 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $812.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.53 and a 200 day moving average of $621.29. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

