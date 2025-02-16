36,494 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.3% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $158.83 and a 52-week high of $188.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.88. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

