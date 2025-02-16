403,490 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after buying an additional 321,037 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. HSBC lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 3.4 %

SBSW opened at $3.83 on Friday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

