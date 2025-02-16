4,407 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.6% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $612.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $613.93. The stock has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average of $583.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

