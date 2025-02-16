446 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Acquired by Next Level Wealth Planning LLC

Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 446 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.3% of Next Level Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,071.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $969.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $922.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

