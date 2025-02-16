630 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by Centerpoint Advisory Group

Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $373.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.06 and a 1-year high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.71.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. This trade represents a 9.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

