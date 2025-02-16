7,135 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 885,582 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $13,625,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 803.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 364,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $122.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.