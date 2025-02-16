7,347 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by bLong Financial LLC

bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. Dell Technologies accounts for approximately 0.7% of bLong Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,869,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 635,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after buying an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL opened at $114.28 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.12.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

