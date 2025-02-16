9,262 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 326,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,381,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $177.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $151.76 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

