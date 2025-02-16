9,829 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

