ABC Arbitrage SA Buys Shares of 13,782 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LI shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Li Auto Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LI opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Li Auto Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.