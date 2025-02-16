ABC Arbitrage SA Invests $865,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 198.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 12.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORIX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ORIX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.21. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. ORIX had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIX

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,336,684.26. The trade was a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ORIX

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.