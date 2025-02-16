Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Further Reading

