Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.40 and traded as high as $91.21. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $89.48, with a volume of 96,919 shares traded.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALL. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 516.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.