abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Feb 16th, 2025

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIFGet Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.34 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 227.12 ($2.86). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 222.70 ($2.80), with a volume of 91,332 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Cadby acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £17,840 ($22,454.37). 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

