abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.34 ($2.75) and traded as high as GBX 227.12 ($2.86). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 222.70 ($2.80), with a volume of 91,332 shares changing hands.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.70.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.99%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.
Insider Activity
abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile
Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.