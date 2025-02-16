Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 14,375.8% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHV stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACHV. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Achieve Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

