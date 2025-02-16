Adara Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) Issues Press Release on Financial Results and Investor Presentation

Adara Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ADRAU) recently released a press statement disclosing the financial outcomes for its first fiscal period and the initial six months ending December 31, 2024. The announcement, issued on February 13, 2025, provided insights into Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation’s (“Alliance”) performance. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation, a Delaware-based company, shared its financial highlights in the mentioned period in a press release, a copy of which is accessible as Exhibit 99.1 in their latest SEC filing.

The information shared under Item 2.02, which includes the attached exhibit, should not be considered as a filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act nor incorporated by reference for any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

Additionally, in compliance with Regulation FD Disclosure under Item 7.01, an updated edition of the company’s investor presentation has been made available as Exhibit 99.2 in the current Form 8-K filing. This presentation will be accessible online through the Investor Relations section of the company’s official website at ir.aent.com. The information made available on the website is not a part of this filing and should be noted separately.

While the Form 8-K furnishes valuable financial data, Alliance Entertainment warns investors about forward-looking statements, which are based on assumptions and expectations. These statements fall under the safe harbor provisions detailed in U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may not be indicative of actual performance due to uncertainties and risks. The company advises referencing their previously filed documents with the SEC for comprehensive risk factors discussions.

The Form 8-K also disclosed in Item 9.01 that the company has attached specific exhibits, including a press release dated February 13, 2025 – Exhibit 99.1, an Investor Presentation – Exhibit 99.2, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document – Exhibit 104.

In conclusion, the reported financial information and investor presentation provide insights into Adara Acquisition’s recent financial performance and showcase the company’s commitment to transparency and disclosure for its investors.

Adara Acquisition Company Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the consumer products and related industries.

