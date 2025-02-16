Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $26.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.2%.
Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.7 %
AMG opened at $169.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.99. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $147.13 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.
