AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

AGNCL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

