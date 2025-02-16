Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stake Trimmed by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,218,158.14. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

